Myanmar welcomes inter-Korean summit: foreign ministry

Myanmar government has expressed welcome over the historic inter-Korean summit, according to a statement of the Myanmar Foreign Ministry released late Thursday.
The summit, led by leaders of the Republic of Korea and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, was held in the truce village of Panmunjeon on April 27.
The government hopes that the positive results achieved at the summit will contribute to the improvement of inter-Korean relations and eventually bring peace, stability and denuclearization in the Korean Peninsula
, the statement said,
Myanmar commended all parties for their strenuous efforts to make this historic summit possible, the statement added.