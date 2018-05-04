40 teams representing 25 countries take part in 10th Annual Warrior Competition in Amman

Members from the 102nd Reconnaissance Battalion Team of Czech Republic take part in the the 10th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah II Special Operations Training Center of Amman, Jordan, on May 3, 2018. A total of 40 teams representing 25 countries are taking part in the competition which is held from April 30 until May 7. (Xinhua/Mohammad Abu Ghosh)

A member from the Chinese People's Armed Police Forces takes part in the the 10th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah II Special Operations Training Center of Amman, Jordan, on May 3, 2018. A total of 40 teams representing 25 countries are taking part in the competition which is held from April 30 until May 7. (Xinhua/Mohammad Abu Ghosh)

