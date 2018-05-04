Karl Marx House in Trier, Germany to reopen on May 5

Photo taken on May 3, 2018 shows a head sculpture of Karl Marx at the backyard of Karl Marx House in Trier, Germany. Karl Marx House, where Karl Marx was born, will be reopened to public on May 5 with new permanent exhibition, after a remodeling since Sept. 16, 2017. (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)

Photo taken on May 3, 2018 shows an armchair of Karl Marx at Karl Marx House in Trier, Germany. Karl Marx House, where Karl Marx was born, will be reopened to public on May 5 with new permanent exhibition, after a remodeling since Sept. 16, 2017. (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)

A visitor stands in front of a wall with a painting of Karl Marx at Karl Marx House in Trier, Germany, on May 3, 2018. Karl Marx House, where Karl Marx was born, will be reopened to public on May 5 with new permanent exhibition, after a remodeling since Sept. 16, 2017. (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)

Photo taken on May 3, 2018 shows the first edition of "The Communist Manifesto" published in 1848 at Karl Marx House in Trier, Germany. Karl Marx House, where Karl Marx was born, will be reopened to public on May 5 with new permanent exhibition, after a remodeling since Sept. 16, 2017. (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)