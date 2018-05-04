People visit tomb of Karl Marx at Highgate Cemetary in London, Britain

A visitor walks onto the new paving at the tomb of Karl Marx, which is being renovated ahead of the 200th anniversary of his birth, at Highgate Cemetary, in London, Britain on May 3, 2018. (Xinhua/Tim Ireland)


 

People view the tomb of Karl Marx, which is being renovated ahead of the 200th anniversary of his birth, at Highgate Cemetary, in London, Britain on May 3, 2018. (Xinhua/Tim Ireland)


 

