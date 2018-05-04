Tea preservation ceremony performed in Beijing

A guest seals up a pottery urn containing Anhua dark tea leaves during a traditional tea preservation ceremony at Xiangjie Temple in Badachu Park in Beijing, capital of China, May 3, 2018. The tea preservation ceremony has been a part of the Chinese tea culture. At such ceremonies, tea leaves are put into pottery urns before they are sealed in for preservation. (Xinhua/Li Jundong)

Two children in classical Chinese costumes get ready for a traditional tea preservation ceremony at Xiangjie Temple in Badachu Park in Beijing, capital of China, May 3, 2018. The tea preservation ceremony has been a part of the Chinese tea culture. At such ceremonies, tea leaves are put into pottery urns before they are sealed in for preservation. (Xinhua/Li Jundong)

A girl demonstrates the art of tea-making during a traditional tea preservation ceremony at Xiangjie Temple in Badachu Park in Beijing, capital of China, May 3, 2018. The tea preservation ceremony has been a part of the Chinese tea culture. At such ceremonies, tea leaves are put into pottery urns before they are sealed in for preservation. (Xinhua/Li Jundong)

Two children in classical Chinese costumes put Anhua dark tea leaves into pottery urns during a traditional tea preservation ceremony at Xiangjie Temple in Badachu Park in Beijing, capital of China, May 3, 2018. The tea preservation ceremony has been a part of the Chinese tea culture. At such ceremonies, tea leaves are put into pottery urns before they are sealed in for preservation. (Xinhua/Li Jundong)