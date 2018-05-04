Road over Three Gorges Reservoir now a tourism charm

A view of a stretch of road running above the Three Gorges Reservoir in Xingshan County, Central China's Hubei Province, May 2, 2018. Since opening on Aug. 9, 2015, the road has become a tourist attraction, drawing more than one million visitors to enjoy the beautiful scenery. (Photo: China News Service/Rao Guojun)

