Karl Marx's original manuscript on display in Nanjing

Visitors look at Karl Marx's original manuscript called Brüsseler Hefte, Brussels Notes, at an exhibition to mark the 200th anniversary of his birth at the Nanjing University in Nanjing City, East China's Jiangsu Province, May 3, 2018. The exhibition introduced the life of Karl Marx as well as the development of Marxism. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)

