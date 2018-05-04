Amphibious self-propelled howitzer systems spit shells

Source:chinamil.com.cn Published: 2018/5/4 14:44:16

Amphibious self-propelled howitzer systems attached to a brigade of the PLA Navy Marine Corps spit shells down range during a live-fire training exercise on April 25, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yan Jialuo)


 

Amphibious self-propelled howitzer systems attached to a brigade of the PLA Navy Marine Corps spit shells down range during a live-fire training exercise on April 25, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yan Jialuo)


 

An amphibious self-propelled howitzer system attached to a brigade of the PLA Navy Marine Corps spits shells down range during a live-fire training exercise on April 25, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yan Jialuo)


 

Two amphibious self-propelled howitzer systems attached to a brigade of the PLA Navy Marine Corps spit shells down range during a night live-fire training exercise on April 25, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yan Jialuo)


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus