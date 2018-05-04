Bollywood actor Sridevi posthumously wins India's best actress award

India's Bollywood superstar Sridevi Kapoor has posthumously won this year's best national actress award for her role in her last movie Mom, a revenge thriller.



India's coveted National Film Awards were given by President Ram Nath Kovind in the national capital Thursday evening.



Her film producer husband Boney Kapoor and her two daughters received the award on behalf of Sridevi who died at a hotel in Dubai in February this year, aged 54.



"Sridevi would have been very happy today. We miss her, it's a very proud moment at the same time," her widower Boney told the media after the ceremony.



In Mom movie, Sridevi was cast as a school teacher and a mother bent on avenging the rape of her teenage step daughter by some men, including one of her mates.



Her sudden death at the luxury hotel in Dubai where she went to attend a family wedding shocked the country's film industry.



Though initial reports claimed she had died of a heart attack, Dubai police later clarified that her death was "due to accidental drowning after loss of consciousness."



Sridevi made her debut as child artiste with the 1967 Tamil film Kandan Karunai at the age of four. In her 50-year career, she starred in south Indian movies, apart from Bollywood.



Sridevi was ranked among the highest-paid actors in the 1980s and 1990s and is considered as the Indian cinema's first female superstar.

