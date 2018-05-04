2018 China Open Sailing to kick off in September

Guests during the forum Photo: Courtesy of China Open Sailing

The 2018 China Open Sailing (COS) competition was officially launched at the Jiulongshan Tourist Resort in Zhejiang Province on April 28.The first competition will be held in late September in Dalian, Liaoning Province and follow international sailing race standards. The competition was initiated by the seaside cities of Dalian and Shenzhen in Guangdong Province and has the support of the State General Administration of Sports in China.Six Chinese teams will participate in the race, which will pass by four major cities and end in Shenzhen. The teams will be competing in 46-foot sailing yachts.During the ceremony, COS also officially announced their expansion into global cooperation to boost the business value of domestic sailing races. The company also signed a five-year, in-depth cooperation with Tencent Sports, which covers business development, media communication and marketing, with the aim of setting up a good model for the development of sailing competitions in China.