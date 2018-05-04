China slams US claim lasers used to blind pilots in Djibouti

China on Friday denied US accusations that its lasers in Djibouti were blinding US pilots, saying the claim is "completely out of line with the facts."



A US official's comments are completely out of line with the facts, China's defense ministry said in a statement on Friday.



The comments come after the Pentagon on Thursday accused Chinese nationals of pointing lasers at US military aircraft near Djibouti on a number of occasions in recent weeks, Reuters reported.



Speaking on condition of anonymity, a US official said that in one incident last month, two pilots in a C-130 suffered minor eye injuries, Reuters reported.



China denied the false accusations through official channels, the country's defense ministry said.



China always strictly abides by international laws and is committed to safeguarding regional security and stability, it added.





