China opens iron ore market to foreign investors

China has opened trade in iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) to foreign investors on Friday, a significant step in the country's financial opening-up which would boost its international pricing power for one of its top imports.



Switzerland-based global commodity trader Glencore is the first foreign firm with a contract on the DCE, the exchange said on Friday.



Fang Xinghai, vice chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, said at the opening ceremony in Dalian, Northeast China's Liaoning Province on Friday that China will accelerate the processing of international investors.



"We will internationalize all the mature commodities, and exert the same level of influence on the global market as the Chinese economy does." Fang said.



Iron ore is the second yuan-denominated Chinese commodities market open to foreign investors after the country launched crude oil futures in Shanghai in March.





