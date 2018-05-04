12 killed, 8 injured in landslide in Myanmar

At least 12 people died and eight others injured due to a landslide in Hpakant mining region, Myanmar's Kachin state Friday before dawn, said a press release from the country's information ministry.



The landslide occurred due to a collapse of 60.9-meter high spoil tip near a mining worksite in Hway Khar village in the region at 04:30 a.m. local time.



The injured were brought to the nearby Hpakant General Hospital for treatment.



Rescue operations and investigation into the accident are being carried out by the authorities.



On April 13, one people were killed in a landslide near a jade mine in the same village due to the collapse of spoil and stone tip from a 3.04-meter height.

