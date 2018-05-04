Blossoming Jacaranda trees seen on street of Kathmandu

Photo taken on May 4, 2018 shows a street side with blossoming Jacaranda trees in Kathmandu, capital of Nepal. Jacaranda trees are planted in many parts of the world due to its beautiful flowers and long-lasting blossom.(Xinhua/Sunil Sharma)

A crow stays in the branch of a blossoming Jacaranda tree on the street of Kathmandu, capital of Nepal, May 4, 2018. Jacaranda trees are planted in many parts of the world due to its beautiful flowers and long-lasting blossom.(Xinhua/Sunil Sharma)

Riders pass by the blossoming Jacaranda trees on the street of Kathmandu, capital of Nepal, May 4, 2018. Jacaranda trees are planted in many parts of the world due to its beautiful flowers and long-lasting blossom.(Xinhua/Sunil Sharma)

Photo taken on May 4, 2018 shows Jacaranda blossoms in Kathmandu, capital of Nepal. Jacaranda trees are planted in many parts of the world due to its beautiful flowers and long-lasting blossom.(Xinhua/Sunil Sharma)