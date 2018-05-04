Children greet upcoming "Lixia" in E China's Zhejiang

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/5/4 20:57:01

Children paint on eggs to participate in an egg knocking competition marking the upcoming "Lixia", or beginning of summer, at a kindergarten in Lijiaxiang Township, Changxing County of east China's Zhejiang Province, May 4, 2018. "Lixia" marks the seventh solar term on the Chinese lunar calendar. It is a folk custom for local people to greet "Lixia", which falls on May 5 this year. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)


 

Children are served with festival cuisine to mark the upcoming "Lixia", or beginning of summer, at a kindergarten in Lijiaxiang Township, Changxing County of east China's Zhejiang Province, May 4, 2018. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)


 

Children are weighed to mark the upcoming "Lixia", or beginning of summer, at a kindergarten in Lijiaxiang Township, Changxing County of east China's Zhejiang Province, May 4, 2018. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)


 

Children learn to make festival cuisine to mark the upcoming "Lixia", or beginning of summer, at a kindergarten in Lijiaxiang Township, Changxing County of east China's Zhejiang Province, May 4, 2018. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)


 

Children learn to make festival cuisine to mark the upcoming "Lixia", or beginning of summer, at a kindergarten in Lijiaxiang Township, Changxing County of east China's Zhejiang Province, May 4, 2018. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)


 

