Children paint on eggs to participate in an egg knocking competition marking the upcoming "Lixia", or beginning of summer, at a kindergarten in Lijiaxiang Township, Changxing County of east China's Zhejiang Province, May 4, 2018. "Lixia" marks the seventh solar term on the Chinese lunar calendar. It is a folk custom for local people to greet "Lixia", which falls on May 5 this year. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Children participate in an egg knocking competition to mark the upcoming "Lixia", or beginning of summer, at a kindergarten in Lijiaxiang Township, Changxing County of east China's Zhejiang Province, May 4, 2018. "Lixia" marks the seventh solar term on the Chinese lunar calendar. It is a folk custom for local people to greet "Lixia", which falls on May 5 this year. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Children are served with festival cuisine to mark the upcoming "Lixia", or beginning of summer, at a kindergarten in Lijiaxiang Township, Changxing County of east China's Zhejiang Province, May 4, 2018. "Lixia" marks the seventh solar term on the Chinese lunar calendar. It is a folk custom for local people to greet "Lixia", which falls on May 5 this year. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Children are weighed to mark the upcoming "Lixia", or beginning of summer, at a kindergarten in Lijiaxiang Township, Changxing County of east China's Zhejiang Province, May 4, 2018. "Lixia" marks the seventh solar term on the Chinese lunar calendar. It is a folk custom for local people to greet "Lixia", which falls on May 5 this year. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Children participate in an egg knocking competition to mark the upcoming "Lixia", or beginning of summer, at a kindergarten in Lijiaxiang Township, Changxing County of east China's Zhejiang Province, May 4, 2018. "Lixia" marks the seventh solar term on the Chinese lunar calendar. It is a folk custom for local people to greet "Lixia", which falls on May 5 this year. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Children learn to make festival cuisine to mark the upcoming "Lixia", or beginning of summer, at a kindergarten in Lijiaxiang Township, Changxing County of east China's Zhejiang Province, May 4, 2018. "Lixia" marks the seventh solar term on the Chinese lunar calendar. It is a folk custom for local people to greet "Lixia", which falls on May 5 this year. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Children learn to make festival cuisine to mark the upcoming "Lixia", or beginning of summer, at a kindergarten in Lijiaxiang Township, Changxing County of east China's Zhejiang Province, May 4, 2018. "Lixia" marks the seventh solar term on the Chinese lunar calendar. It is a folk custom for local people to greet "Lixia", which falls on May 5 this year. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)