Destroyer Hefei launches target drone at sea

The guided-missile destroyer Hefei (Hull 174) attached to a destroyer flotilla with the navy under the PLA Southern Theater Command fires its main gun at simulated sea targets during a maritime actual combat training exercise in late April, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yu Lin)

The guided-missile destroyer Hefei (Hull 174) attached to a destroyer flotilla with the navy under the PLA Southern Theater Command fires its main gun at simulated ashore targets during a maritime actual combat training exercise in late April, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yu Lin)

The guided-missile destroyer Kunming (Hull 172) attached to a destroyer flotilla with the navy under the PLA Southern Theater Command fires its close-in weapons system at mock aerial targets during a maritime actual combat training exercise in late April, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yu Lin)

The guided-missile destroyer Kunming (Hull 172) attached to a destroyer flotilla with the navy under the PLA Southern Theater Command fires its close-in weapons system at mock aerial targets during a maritime actual combat training exercise in late April, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yu Lin)

The guided-missile destroyer Hefei (Hull 174) attached to a destroyer flotilla with the navy under the PLA Southern Theater Command launches a target drone during a maritime actual combat training exercise in late April, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yu Lin)

Sailors assigned to a destroyer flotilla with the navy under the PLA Southern Theater Command maneuver a rigid-hull inflatable boat during a maritime actual combat training exercise in late April, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yu Lin)

Sailors assigned to a destroyer flotilla with the navy under the PLA Southern Theater Command operate a combat direction system console aboard the guided-missile destroyer Hefei (Hull 174) during a maritime actual combat training exercise in late April, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yu Lin)

A destroyer formation leading by the guided-missile destroyer Kunming (Hull 172) steams at an undisclosed sea area during a maritime actual combat training exercise in late April, 2018. They are attached to a destroyer flotilla with the navy under the PLA Southern Theater Command. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yu Lin)