AIU confirms Kiprop positive test

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) confirmed on Friday that former world 1,500 metres champion Asbel Kiprop had tested positive for the banned blood booster EPO and rejected some of the extraordinary allegations the Kenyan made against officials.



Kiprop said on Thursday in lengthy statement that his doping sample might have been tampered with by testers who not only tipped him off about their visit in November last year but also took a payment from him.



The AIU, an independent body that manages all doping-related matters for athletics, conceded on Friday that he had been given advanced notice but that it was satisfied there had been no interference with his sample.



"In the course of these proceedings, Mr Kiprop has made a number of public allegations in relation to the sample collection process," read a statement.



"These allegations have been investigated by the AIU. The AIU is satisfied that there has been no mix up or tampering with the sample."





