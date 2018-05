Flowers in full blossom as temperature rises in Pakistan

Blossoming trees are seen in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan on May 4, 2018. Flowers are in full blossom as temperature rises in Pakistan. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)





A man walks among blossoming trees in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan on May 4, 2018. Flowers are in full blossom as temperature rises in Pakistan. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)









A man rides a motorboke through blossoming trees in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan on May 4, 2018. Flowers are in full blossom as temperature rises in Pakistan. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)









Vehicles drive through a road with blossoming trees in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan on May 4, 2018. Flowers are in full blossom as temperature rises in Pakistan. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)