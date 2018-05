Girl’s rape triggers more protests

Protests erupted in southern India over the rape of a 9-year-old girl, as anger over the failure of police to stem a series of sex attacks on children boiled over.



Reported rape cases in India have climbed steadily over recent years to around 40,000 in 2016, or about 100 a day, with many more believed to go unreported. Child rape accounts for about 40 percent of the reported cases.