Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano erupts

A mandatory evacuation order remained in effect in part of Hawaii on Friday after the Kilauea volcano erupted, spitting red-hot lava out of ground fissures and releasing dangerous gases into residential areas.



The eruption began around 4:45 pm local time Thursday and caused hours of "lava spatter and gas bursts" to erupt in the Leilani Estates subdivision of the US state's Big Island, prompting the mandatory evacuation of some 1,700 people.