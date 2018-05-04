Protest held against expanding of Jewish settlements near Nablus

Palestinian protesters hurl stones at Israeli soldiers during clashes after a protest against the expanding of Jewish settlements in Kufr Qadoom village near the West Bank city of Nablus, on May 4, 2018. Clashes broke out Friday between dozens of Palestinian protestors and Israeli soldiers in eastern Gaza Strip close to the border with Israel during the sixth Friday of rallies and protests called "the Great March of Return." (Xinhua/Ayman Nobani)

An Israeli soldier aims his weapon at Palestinian protesters during clashes after a protest against the expanding of Jewish settlements in Kufr Qadoom village near the West Bank city of Nablus, on May 4, 2018. Clashes broke out Friday between dozens of Palestinian protestors and Israeli soldiers in eastern Gaza Strip close to the border with Israel during the sixth Friday of rallies and protests called "the Great March of Return." (Xinhua/Ayman Nobani)

A Palestinian protester hurls stones at Israeli soldiers during clashes in the West Bank city of Hebron, on May 4, 2018. Clashes broke out Friday between dozens of Palestinian protestors and Israeli soldiers in eastern Gaza Strip close to the border with Israel during the sixth Friday of rallies and protests called "the Great March of Return." (Xinhua/Mamoun Wazwaz)

A Palestinian protester hurls stones at Israeli soldiers during clashes after a protest against the expanding of Jewish settlements in Kufr Qadoom village near the West Bank city of Nablus, on May 4, 2018. Clashes broke out Friday between dozens of Palestinian protestors and Israeli soldiers in eastern Gaza Strip close to the border with Israel during the sixth Friday of rallies and protests called "the Great March of Return." (Xinhua/Ayman Nobani)

A Palestinian protester hurls stones at Israeli soldiers during clashes after a protest against the expanding of Jewish settlements in Kufr Qadoom village near the West Bank city of Nablus, on May 4, 2018. Clashes broke out Friday between dozens of Palestinian protestors and Israeli soldiers in eastern Gaza Strip close to the border with Israel during the sixth Friday of rallies and protests called "the Great March of Return." (Xinhua/Ayman Nobani)