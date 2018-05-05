Crosses and Fires of May Festival marked in Spain

People participate in the parade during the Crosses and Fires of May Festival in Los Realejos, Tenerife, Canarias, Spain, on May 3, 2018. (Xinhua/Guo Qiuda)

People watch fireworks during the Crosses and Fires of May Festival in Los Realejos, Tenerife, Canarias, Spain, on May 3, 2018. (Xinhua/Guo Qiuda)

A woman prepares flowers for decorations during the Crosses and Fires of May Festival in Los Realejos, Tenerife, Canarias, Spain, on May 2, 2018. (Xinhua/Guo Qiuda)

People watch fireworks during the Crosses and Fires of May Festival in Los Realejos, Tenerife, Canarias, Spain, on May 4, 2018. (Xinhua/Guo Qiuda)

A man decorates a room with flowers during the Crosses and Fires of May Festival in Los Realejos, Tenerife, Canarias, Spain, on May 2, 2018. (Xinhua/Guo Qiuda)

Drummers move in a parade during the Crosses and Fires of May Festival in Los Realejos, Tenerife, Canarias, Spain, on May 3, 2018. (Xinhua/Guo Qiuda)