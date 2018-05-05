Crosses and Fires of May Festival marked in Spain

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/5/5 0:04:48

People participate in the parade during the Crosses and Fires of May Festival in Los Realejos, Tenerife, Canarias, Spain, on May 3, 2018. (Xinhua/Guo Qiuda)


 

People watch fireworks during the Crosses and Fires of May Festival in Los Realejos, Tenerife, Canarias, Spain, on May 3, 2018. (Xinhua/Guo Qiuda)


 

A woman prepares flowers for decorations during the Crosses and Fires of May Festival in Los Realejos, Tenerife, Canarias, Spain, on May 2, 2018. (Xinhua/Guo Qiuda)


 

People watch fireworks during the Crosses and Fires of May Festival in Los Realejos, Tenerife, Canarias, Spain, on May 4, 2018. (Xinhua/Guo Qiuda)


 

A man decorates a room with flowers during the Crosses and Fires of May Festival in Los Realejos, Tenerife, Canarias, Spain, on May 2, 2018. (Xinhua/Guo Qiuda)


 

Drummers move in a parade during the Crosses and Fires of May Festival in Los Realejos, Tenerife, Canarias, Spain, on May 3, 2018. (Xinhua/Guo Qiuda)


 

Posted in: WORLD
blog comments powered by Disqus