Hundreds of students commemorate the 99th anniversary of the May Fourth Movement at Yuhuatai Memorial Park of Revolutionary Martyrs, in Nanjing, capital of East China's Jiangsu Province on Friday. The students are members of the Communist Youth League of China and the Young Pioneers of China. The May Fourth Movement was an anti-imperialist, cultural, and political movement growing out of student participants in Beijing on May 4, 1919. Photos: VCG