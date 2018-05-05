Some 10,000 Palestinians protest along Israel-Gaza Strip border for sixth week in a row

Around 10,000 Palestinians on Friday gathered along the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip for "Great March of Return" protest for the sixth week in a row.



Throughout the day, these Palestinians have been participating in riots in six locations along the Gaza Strip border, said the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) in a statement issued Friday evening.



"The violent rioters burned tires and hurled rocks at the security fence and IDF soldiers. In addition, two infiltration attempts were thwarted immediately by IDF troops in two separate locations," said the Israeli army. "IDF troops responded with riot dispersal means and fire in accordance with the rules of engagement."



The Israeli army also said that hundreds of rioters vandalized and set ablaze the Palestinian side of the Kerem Shalom humanitarian goods crossing in the southern Gaza Strip with the aim of damaging the pipes that carry fuel and gas from Israel into the Gaza Strip.



The IDF said protesters launched kites with burning items attached to them, with the intention of igniting fires in Israeli territory. The IDF warned the residents of the Gaza Strip against sending incendiary kites flying into Israeli territory.



The IDF also said two unmanned aerial vehicles that were on documentation missions fell in the Gaza Strip and there was no risk of breach of information.



"The IDF will not allow any harm to the security infrastructure or security fence that protects Israeli civilians and will act against the violent rioters and terrorists," the Israeli army noted.



Gaza's Health Ministry said 431 protesters were wounded in clashes with Israeli forces Friday, 70 of whom by live fire.



Since the "Great March of Return" protest began on March 30, 45 Palestinians have been killed and the last death came on last Thursday, the Palestinian sources reported.

