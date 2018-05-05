Ceremony held to mark 120th anniversary of Peking University

A ceremony marking the 120th anniversary of Peking University is held at the Peking University Khoo Teck Puat Gymnasium in Beijing, capital of China, May 4, 2018. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Li Zhong (2nd L, front), a 99-year-old alumnus of the National Southwest Associated University, a wartime union of universities which included Peking University (PKU), attends a ceremony marking the 120th anniversary of PKU at the Peking University Khoo Teck Puat Gymnasium in Beijing, capital of China, May 4, 2018. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Peking University (PKU) alumnus Li Yanhong (R, front), who is also chair and CEO of China's Internet giant Baidu, poses for a selfie with others after a ceremony marking the 120th anniversary of the university at the Peking University Khoo Teck Puat Gymnasium in Beijing, capital of China, May 4, 2018. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)