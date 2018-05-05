Zimbabwean president launches ruling party's 2018 election manifesto

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa attends the launching ceremony of the ruling ZANU-PF's 2018 election manifesto and campaign in Harare, Zimbabwe, May 4, 2018. Emmerson Mnangagwa on Friday launched the ruling ZANU-PF's 2018 election manifesto and campaign as it steps up preparations for national polls set for mid-year. (Xinhua/Shaun Jusa)

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Friday launched the ruling ZANU-PF's 2018 election manifesto and campaign as it steps up preparations for national polls set for mid-year.Running under the theme "Unite, fight corruption, develop, re-engage, create jobs", the 78-page manifesto lays the party's vision to transform Zimbabwe into a middle-income economy by 2030."The party will focus aggressively on re-opening the country for business with the global community so as to rebuild our industries, create more jobs, eradicate the scourge of poverty and uplift people's livelihoods," read part of the manifesto.In the election blueprint, ZANU-PF says it will seek to foster unity in the country through dealing with pre and post-independence era conflict in order to achieve national healing and national consensus building.The party promised to restore Zimbabwe's dignity through implementing its election manifesto which seeks to achieve 11 key outcomes that include maintenance of peace and stability, establishment of a truly democratic state that respects the rule of law, food security, restoration of the country's bread basket status and provision of high quality education.Other outcomes in the manifesto that ZANU-PF is seeking to achieve are quality and affordable healthcare delivery system, reliable and efficient supporting infrastructure, creation of quality and rewarding jobs for the people, an empowered people through effective use of abundant natural resources, re-industrialization underpinned by value addition, re-integration into the global economy and transforming Zimbabwe into a middle-income economy by 2030.When re-elected, the party also promised to intensify the fight against corruption in all its forms in order to create a corruption free environment conducive for national growth.The party said it will seek to attain an economic growth rate of at least 6 percent per annum over the period 2018-2023 and target 5 billion US dollars annual foreign direct investment inflows and 10 billion dollars in domestic investments.It also seeks to re-open Zimbabwe for global business and mend strained international relations.On job creation, the party promised to increase jobs in the economy and transform Zimbabwe into a regional logistics hub.President Mnangagwa said the launch of the manifesto heralds the official start of the party's election campaign and the beginning of hard work towards achieving victory for the party."This election blueprint will guide us as we prepare for elections and equally guide the next government in the implementation of its policies and programs."This launch therefore marks the beginning of honest, people centered, hard work, to win the hearts and minds of the electorate, not as an end in itself, but because we know that Zimbabwe is safe in our hands; Zimbabwe is safe in the hands of ZANU-PF," Mnangagwa said.