Youth story: development of FSAE racing team in C China's Hubei

Members of a FSAE racing team from Central South University (CSU) receive training at a kart racing club in Changsha City, central China's Hunan Province, May 2, 2018. The 92-member CSU FSAE racing team was set up on November 2014, most of whom are undergraduate students from the CSU. In 2017, the team won the third place at the FSAE of China. What's more admirable is that the kart the team used to take part in the FSAE was designed and made by itself. Apart from continuously joining in the FSAE of China, the team also prepares to participate in the FSAE-like events abroad. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

A member of a FSAE racing team from Central South University (CSU) receives training in Changsha City, central China's Hunan Province, April 21, 2018. The 92-member CSU FSAE racing team was set up on November 2014, most of whom are undergraduate students from the CSU. In 2017, the team won the third place at the FSAE of China. What's more admirable is that the kart the team used to take part in the FSAE was designed and made by itself. Apart from continuously joining in the FSAE of China, the team also prepares to participate in the FSAE-like events abroad. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

A member of a FSAE racing team from Central South University (CSU) receives training in Changsha City, central China's Hunan Province, April 21, 2018. The 92-member CSU FSAE racing team was set up on November 2014, most of whom are undergraduate students from the CSU. In 2017, the team won the third place at the FSAE of China. What's more admirable is that the kart the team used to take part in the FSAE was designed and made by itself. Apart from continuously joining in the FSAE of China, the team also prepares to participate in the FSAE-like events abroad. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

A member of a FSAE racing team from Central South University (CSU) receives simulated training in Changsha City, central China's Hunan Province, April 21, 2018. The 92-member CSU FSAE racing team was set up on November 2014, most of whom are undergraduate students from the CSU. In 2017, the team won the third place at the FSAE of China. What's more admirable is that the kart the team used to take part in the FSAE was designed and made by itself. Apart from continuously joining in the FSAE of China, the team also prepares to participate in the FSAE-like events abroad. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)