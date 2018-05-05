Film about Marx's early years being shown in China

A European biography film named "The Young Karl Marx" about the early years of Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels has been showing in China's cinemas since Saturday.



It tells the story of how Marx and Engels worked together on the labor movement and Communist Manifesto, despite official censorship and repression, after they first met in Paris in 1844.



The film, produced by personnel from Austria, Belgium, France and Germany, also depicts young Marx's personal life, including his friendship with Engels and life with his wife Jenny.



It was directed by Haitian filmmaker Raoul Peck, whose documentary film "I Am Not Your Negro" was nominated for an Oscar in 2017.



German actor August Diehl played Karl Marx. He is best known for his roles in Quentin Tarantino's "Inglorious Basterds" and the 2016 film "Allied" in China.



The film was first screened in February 2017 at the 67th Berlin International Film Festival.

