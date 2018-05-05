S.Korean president to visit Washington to talk with Trump about DPRK-US summit

South Korean President Moon Jae-in
planned to visit Washington to talk with US President Donald Trump about the summit between the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and the United States, the Blue House of South Korea said Saturday.
At the invitation of Trump, Moon will visit Washington on May 22 ahead of the first-ever DPRK-US summit that is forecast to be held in May or early June.
Discussions between Moon and Trump will be focused on ways to successfully prepare for the upcoming DPRK-US summit, the Blue House said.
The summit between Trump and top DPRK leader Kim Jong Un would come after the third-ever inter-Korean summit on April 27 at the border village of Panmunjom.
Moon and Kim agreed to complete denuclearization and the turn of the current armistice agreement into a peace treaty by the end of 2018. The Korean Peninsula
remains technically at war as the Korean War ended with armistice.
The Blue House said Moon and Trump will continue to closely cooperate in advancing situations on the peninsula based on the fruits borne at the inter-Korean summit.