Gunmen kill 3 people in Indian-controlled Kashmir

Unidentified gunmen shot dead three people in two separate incidents in restive Indian-controlled Kashmir, officials said Saturday.



According to a police spokesman a civilian was killed while as his wife was wounded after unknown gunmen barged into their house at village Bomai of Sopore, about 52 km northwest of Srinagar city.



"Last night unidentified gunmen fired upon Mohammad Ashraf Mir and his wife at Harwan-Bomai area here, wounding the duo. However, Mir later succumbed to his wounds at local hospital and his wife is undergoing treatment," a police official posted in Sopore said.



Following the incident contingents of police and army rushed to the spot to carry out searches to nab the assailants.



In a separate incident in Hajin village of adjacent Bandipora district, suspected militants shot dead two people after abducting them from their residential houses.



"Early today at around 3:30 a.m. (local time) militants shot dead two people Ghulam Hassan Dar and Bashir Ahmad Dar in Hajin," a police spokesman said. "The duo was abducted on Friday night and their bodies were found this morning in the village."



So far no militant outfit has claimed responsibility of the killings. However, police suspects involvement of militants in both the incidents.

