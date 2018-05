8 killed, 1 missing as minivan falls into river in Guangxi

Eight people have been killed and another remains missing after a minivan rolled over and fell into a river in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.



The minivan, with nine people on board, fell into a river in Shantou Township of Cangwu County, on Thursday night. All nine people were local senior citizens, according to the county government.



Rescuers are still searching for the missing person.