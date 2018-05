Some Tibetan cultural creations are pictured at an exhibition tour on Tibetan cultural creations held in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, May 4, 2018. (Xinhua/Sun Can)

A Tibetan artist shows Tibetan-style blanket knitting technique to visitors during an exhibition tour on Tibetan cultural creations held in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, May 4, 2018. (Xinhua/Sun Can)

A visitor takes photos of thangka paintings during an exhibition tour on Tibetan cultural creations held in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, May 4, 2018. (Xinhua/Sun Can)

Visitors view thangka paintings during an exhibition tour on Tibetan cultural creations held in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, May 4, 2018. (Xinhua/Sun Can)

A Tibetan painter introduces thangka art to visitors during an exhibition tour on Tibetan cultural creations held in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, May 4, 2018. (Xinhua/Sun Can)