"Hougan" folk song festival celebrated in S China's Guangxi

A girl of Zhuang ethnic group dressed in traditional costume takes part in the celebration of "Hougan", a folk song festival, in Tianlin County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 4, 2018. The Zhuang people's "Hougan" festival is celebrated annually between the third and the fourth lunar month. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

People of Zhuang ethnic group prepare wine to welcome guests during the celebration of "Hougan", a folk song festival, in Tianlin County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 4, 2018. The Zhuang people's "Hougan" festival is celebrated annually between the third and the fourth lunar month. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

People of Zhuang ethnic group perform during the celebration of "Hougan", a folk song festival, at a square in Tianlin County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 4, 2018. The Zhuang people's "Hougan" festival is celebrated annually between the third and the fourth lunar month. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

People of Zhuang ethnic group perform during the celebration of "Hougan", a folk song festival, at a square in Tianlin County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 4, 2018. The Zhuang people's "Hougan" festival is celebrated annually between the third and the fourth lunar month. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)