Rangers of Baiguo forest farm in SW China's Chongqing

Bin Yuanpeng (L) promotes forest protection-related knowledge to a villager at a village near the Yintiaoling National Nature Reserve in Wuxi County of Chongqing Municipality, southwest China, May 4, 2018. Bin Yuanpeng, a 59-year-old male ranger, has worked at the Baiguo forest farm of the Yintiaoling National Nature Reserve for 26 years. Bin's main work is patrolling and promoting protection knowlege on the forest to prevent it from some unlawful activities and natural disasters. Together with his workmates, Bin always patrols the forest from early morning to evening. Due to their constant efforts, ecology system of the forest has been to some extent obviously improved. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

