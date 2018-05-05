China's national museum opens Karl Marx exhibition

The National Museum of China on Saturday opened an exhibition to mark the 200th anniversary of Karl Marx's birth.



"The Power of Truth" features Marx's life, sinicized Marxism and Marxism-themed contemporary art.



On display are manuscripts by Marx, Engels, Lenin; documents, books, photos; and 70 Marxism-themed art pieces.



The exhibition was sponsored by the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, a history research institute under the department and China Federation of Literary and Art Circles.



The exhibition will run for three months.

