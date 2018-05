Traditional rituals held in E China's Hangzhou as locals observe 'Lixia'

Students hold lanterns during a traditional ritual to bid farewell to spring and welcome summer in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 5, 2018. Traditional rituals were held here on Saturday as the locals observed "Lixia", the beginning of summer in the Chinese lunisolar calendar. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Residents hold ceremonial black rice during a traditional ritual to bid farewell to spring and welcome summer in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 5, 2018. Traditional rituals were held here on Saturday as the locals observed "Lixia", the beginning of summer in the Chinese lunisolar calendar. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Residents in classical Chinese costumes participate in a procession during a traditional ritual to bid farewell to spring and welcome summer in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 5, 2018. Traditional rituals were held here on Saturday as the locals observed "Lixia", the beginning of summer in the Chinese lunisolar calendar. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)