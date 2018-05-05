Karl Marx House reopens as Trier celebrates thinker's anniversary

The Karl Marx House, in which the German thinker was born and later was turned into a museum, reopened after full renovation on Saturday, to mark the 200th birthday of the man whose ideas are still influencing the world.



The gate of the museum re-opened after Karl Marx's descendants cut off a red band on a ceremony Saturday morning, after about five months of renovation.



Besides the full renovation, the museum also presents a new permanent exhibition named From Trier to the world: Karl Marx, his ideas and their impacts until today.



The new exhibition gives more spaces to the impacts of Marx and his ideas, especially the world after the 2007 global financial crisis.



"We want to show these ideas are still alive, these ideas up to date," Elisabeth Neu, head of the museum, told Xinhua.



Among the new exhibits included an armchair in which Marx died on March 14, 1883.



The very first edition of Communist Manifesto in 1848, and a Wealth of Nations by Adam Smith, which supposedly inspired Marx for writing Das Kapital.



Marx was born in this house in Trier on May 5, 1818 and spent the first 17 years of his life here. He died in London in 1883.



The city is now holding a series of ceremonies to memorize the great thinker.

