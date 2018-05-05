Rural entrepreneur set up beekeeping specialized cooperative in central China

Yao Jun (1st L) discusses beekeeping technique with beekeepers at Lanmashan Village in Laifeng County, central China's Hubei Province, May 4, 2018. Born in Laifeng County, Yao Jun returned to hometown to set up a beekeeping specialized cooperative after graduating from school in 2008. During his beekeeping process, Yao continually innovated beekeeping technique to make it more ecology-friendly. Under Yao's leadership, over 120 households have joined in the cooperative. (Xinhua/Yang Shunpi)

Yao Jun sends bee products to his clients in Laifeng County seat, central China's Hubei Province, May 4, 2018. Born in Laifeng County, Yao Jun returned to hometown to set up a beekeeping specialized cooperative after graduating from school in 2008. During his beekeeping process, Yao continually innovated beekeeping technique to make it more ecology-friendly. Under Yao's leadership, over 120 households have joined in the cooperative. (Xinhua/Yang Shunpi)

Yao Jun (L) discusses beekeeping technique with a beekeeper at Lanmashan Village in Laifeng County, central China's Hubei Province, May 4, 2018. Born in Laifeng County, Yao Jun returned to hometown to set up a beekeeping specialized cooperative after graduating from school in 2008. During his beekeeping process, Yao continually innovated beekeeping technique to make it more ecology-friendly. Under Yao's leadership, over 120 households have joined in the cooperative. (Xinhua/Yang Shunpi)

Aerial photo taken on May 4, 2018 shows a beekeeping garden at Lanmashan Village in Laifeng County, central China's Hubei Province. Born in Laifeng County, Yao Jun returned to hometown to set up a beekeeping specialized cooperative after graduating from school in 2008. During his beekeeping process, Yao continually innovated beekeeping technique to make it more ecology-friendly. Under Yao's leadership, over 120 households have joined in the cooperative. (Xinhua/Yang Shunpi)

Yao Jun looks over bees' breeding activities at Lanmashan Village in Laifeng County, central China's Hubei Province, May 4, 2018. Born in Laifeng County, Yao Jun returned to hometown to set up a beekeeping specialized cooperative after graduating from school in 2008. During his beekeeping process, Yao continually innovated beekeeping technique to make it more ecology-friendly. Under Yao's leadership, over 120 households have joined in the cooperative. (Xinhua/Yang Shunpi)

Yao Jun carries a beehive at Lanmashan Village in Laifeng County, central China's Hubei Province, May 4, 2018. Born in Laifeng County, Yao Jun returned to hometown to set up a beekeeping specialized cooperative after graduating from school in 2008. During his beekeeping process, Yao continually innovated beekeeping technique to make it more ecology-friendly. Under Yao's leadership, over 120 households have joined in the cooperative. (Xinhua/Yang Shunpi)

Yao Jun looks over the honey made by bees at Lanmashan Village in Laifeng County, central China's Hubei Province, May 4, 2018. Born in Laifeng County, Yao Jun returned to hometown to set up a beekeeping specialized cooperative after graduating from school in 2008. During his beekeeping process, Yao continually innovated beekeeping technique to make it more ecology-friendly. Under Yao's leadership, over 120 households have joined in the cooperative. (Xinhua/Yang Shunpi)