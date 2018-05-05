22 injured as bus skids off mountain road in India

At least 22 people were injured after a bus skidded off a mountain road in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand Saturday, police said.



The accident occurred near Gauchar on a state highway.



"The bus carrying a number of pilgrims veered off the road after being hit by a truck from behind. But the vehicle was saved from plunging into a deep gorge by a roadside tree that acted as a safety wall," a police official said.



Apart from 20 pilgrims, those injured included the bus driver and the helper. "Except five people, all sustained minor injuries are being treated at a local hospital. The five seriously injured have been referred to a better hospital," he said.



A probe has been ordered into the incident, the official said. "A manhunt has been launched to track down the truck driver who fled the spot leaving the vehicle behind. He will be booked for rash and negligent driving," he added.

