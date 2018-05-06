Netanyahu to meet Putin in Moscow amid rising tension over Iran

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on May 9 to "discuss regional developments" amid rising tension over Iran.



According to a statement by Israeli Prime Minister's Office on Saturday evening, the meeting is a continuation of their telephone conversation on April 30, during which they decided to meet soon.



The meeting will come just days before the May 12 deadline when US President Donald Trump is expected to decide on whether or not to pull out of the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal.



On April 30, Netanyahu revealed Iran's secret nuclear archive obtained by the Israeli spy agency, which he said could prove Iran's lies about its nuclear program.



It will be the eighth meeting between the two leaders in the past two years, in addition to at least 12 phone talks, according to Israeli media.

