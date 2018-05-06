Official rules out possibility of war against Iran

A senior Iranian security official on Saturday ruled out the possibility of any war against the Islamic Republic by Israel or the United States, Press TV reported.



"As the official in charge of the country's national security body, I am explicitly and confidently announcing that the possibility of a war (against Iran) is ruled out," Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani said.



The reason is "enemies assessment of the Islamic Republic's political strength, its military and security preparedness in domestic and foreign aspects as well as their lack of determination, coherence and operational capability," Shamkhani said.



On April 26, Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman said that his country will hit Iran in response to any attack from the Islamic state.



If Iran attacks Tel Aviv, Israel "will strike Tehran and destroy every Iranian military site that threatens Israel in Syria, whatever the price," he said.

