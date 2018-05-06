Russian opposition leader detained at rally in Moscow: Police

Around 300 people, including Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny, were detained during an unauthorized rally in central Moscow, Moscow City Police said Saturday.



"About 300 people were detained and brought to territorial police departments for violations of public order during an uncoordinated public event in the center of Moscow," the police's press service said in a statement.



Navalny and his ally Nikolai Lyaskin were detained for organizing the event and were taken to the district police department to "resolve the issue of bringing them to justice in accordance with the law", it said in a separate statement.



About 200 people were detained in St. Petersburg during another unauthorized rally held by Navalny's supporters and will face administrative charges, the local police department said.



A total of 3,500 people attended unauthorized actions in Moscow and St. Petersburg and another 2,000 in similar rallies in more than 20 cities across the country with the aim to "draw attention to the rights and freedoms of citizens", according to the Russian Interior Ministry.

