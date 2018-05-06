CPC to issue work regulations on political and legal affairs

The Communist Party of China (CPC) plans to issue work regulations on its political and legal affairs this year, in a move to uphold absolute Party leadership.



According to a statement issued after a workshop which was attended by officials on political and legal affairs, the regulations aim to strengthen the Party's leadership.



During the workshop, State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Zhao Kezhi called on the political and legal officials to fully pursue a holistic approach to national security.



He required them to combat all acts of infiltration, subversion, and sabotage, as well as violent and terrorist activities, ethnic separatist activities, and religious extremist activities.



Zhao also asked them to further promote the Peaceful China initiative.

