Saudi-led airstrikes kill 8 civilians in Yemen's 2 provinces

At least eight civilians were killed on Saturday in Saudi-led coalition airstrikes in Yemen's provinces of Saada and Hodeidah, Yemeni provincial security officials said.



In the northern province of Saada, which borders Saudi Arabia, airstrikes hit a house and a car in Bakim district, killing at least six, including two women and two children, and injuring three others, a local security official said.



In the Red Sea eastern province of Hodeidah, an airstrike targeted a mango farm in Jarbah area in al-Jarrah district, killing two farmers, a local security official said.



The two officials all spoke on condition of anonymity.



The attacks were the latest in a series of deadly airstrikes by the Saudi-led coalition which has been fighting Houthi rebels in Yemen for more than three years.



In April, a coalition airstrike hit a wedding party in the Red Sea province of Hajjah, killing at least 20 and injuring 40 others, mostly women and children.



The Saudi-led coalition started to intervene in the Yemeni conflict in March 2015, in order to support the internationally-recognized President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi against Shiite Houthi rebels.



The rebels have been controlling much of northern Yemen since September 2014, including the capital Sanaa, and forced Hadi and his government to flee to Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.



The conflict has killed more than 10,000 Yemenis, mostly civilians, and displaced three million others, triggering one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.

