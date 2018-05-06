Pakistani army chief approves death sentence to 11 hardcore terrorists

Pakistani Army Chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday confirmed death sentences to 11 hardcore terrorists for their involvement in heinous offences related to terrorism, the military said.



The army said that three other convicts have also been awarded imprisonments. These convicts were tried by special military courts.



"On the whole, they (terrorists) were involved in killing of 60 persons including 36 civilians, 24 armed forces, Frontier Constabulary (a civilian force mainly perform duties in tribal areas), police officials and injuring 142 others," a statement from the army's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations said.



It said arms and explosives were also recovered from their possession.



The terrorists were found guilty of attacking armed forces, law enforcement agencies of Pakistan, a university in northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, destruction of various educational institutions and killing of innocent civilians including a member of provincial assembly.



These convicts admitted their offences before the magistrate and the trial court, the military said, adding that all the convicts were members of the proscribed organizations.



The army courts were set up after the terrorist attack on an army school in December 2014 for the speedy trial of terrorism suspects.

