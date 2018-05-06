Sudanese children perform traditional jirtig ritual in Khartoum, Sudan

Sudanese children perform the traditional jirtig ritual in Khartoum, Sudan, on May 3, 2018. Jirtig is an ancient Sudanese tradition associated mostly with wedding ceremonies. During the jirtig ritual, both the bride and groom sit on a brim-embroidered, red-covered wooden bed, surrounded by members of their families who keep singing traditional songs and sending cheers of joy. (Xinhua/Mohamed Khidir)

Sudanese children perform the traditional jirtig ritual in Khartoum, Sudan, on May 3, 2018. Jirtig is an ancient Sudanese tradition associated mostly with wedding ceremonies. During the jirtig ritual, both the bride and groom sit on a brim-embroidered, red-covered wooden bed, surrounded by members of their families who keep singing traditional songs and sending cheers of joy. (Xinhua/Mohamed Khidir)