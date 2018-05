A woman tries to extinguish fire of peatland near a village at Rumbai in Riau, Indonesia, May 5, 2018. (Xinhua/Hadly Vavaldi)

A firefighter tries to extinguish fire of peatland in a village at Rumbai in Riau, Indonesia, May 5, 2018. (Xinhua/Hadly Vavaldi)

A boy tries to extinguish fire of peatland near a village at Rumbai in Riau, Indonesia, May 5, 2018. (Xinhua/Hadly Vavaldi)