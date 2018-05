Flowers in Tanliang Village in S China's Guangxi

A tourist takes photos of flowers in Tanliang Village of Nama Township in Liangqing District of Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 5, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

A tourist takes photos of flowers in Tanliang Village of Nama Township in Liangqing District of Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 5, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

Tourists walk amidst flowers in Tanliang Village of Nama Township in Liangqing District of Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 5, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

Tourists visit a flower field in Tanliang Village of Nama Township in Liangqing District of Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 5, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)