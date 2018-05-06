2018 Chocolate and Cocoa Artisan Festival held in Mexico City

Photo taken on May 4, 2018 shows a woman selling chocolate "tamales" during the 2018 Chocolate and Cocoa Artisan Festival, in Mexico City, capital of Mexico. (Xinhua/Alejandro Ayala)

Photo taken on May 4, 2018 shows a woman presenting cacao from Tabasco during the 2018 Chocolate and Cocoa Artisan Festival, in Mexico City, capital of Mexico.(Xinhua/Alejandro Ayala)

Photo taken on May 4, 2018 shows a person displaying cocoa during the 2018 Chocolate and Cocoa Artisan Festival, in Mexico City, capital of Mexico. (Xinhua/Alejandro Ayala)

Photo taken on May 4, 2018 shows a woman making "Tejate" during the 2018 Chocolate and Cocoa Artisan Festival, in Mexico City, capital of Mexico.(Xinhua/Alejandro Ayala)

Photo taken on May 4, 2018 shows a basket with snacks of grasshoppers mixed with cocoa and chocolate during the 2018 Chocolate and Cocoa Artisan Festival, in Mexico City, capital of Mexico. (Xinhua/Alejandro Ayala)