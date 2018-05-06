Marxism still active in India, says party general secretary

Marxism is a guiding philosophy in any country where struggle is going on against exploitation, and the philosophy continues to be active in India, said Sitaram Yechury, general secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxists), or the CPI-M.



"Marxism can't escape the attention of the people, because it is the only philosophy that combines two very important aspects -- one is the aspect of emancipation, liberation from exploitation etc., and the other one is that it is supremely scientific," Yechury said in a recent exclusive interview with Xinhua.



"So, this has been its attraction which had its appeal in India as well," he said.



Yechury further stated that Marxism provides solutions to problems in a way that suits the local conditions in any country, and that's why it is relevant even today.



Yechury made the remarks as this year marks the 170th anniversary of the publication of The Communist Manifesto and the 200th anniversary of Marx's birth.



Hailing China as a shining example, the CPI-M chief praised the achievements China has made in just four decades since 1978, when China began to adopt its reform and opening up policy.



"China's experience with Communism is a very rich experience for Communists all over the world," he said.



The essence of Marxism in any country is "Concrete Analysis of Concrete Situations," Yechury said, adding that his party would not prefer copying China's Marxist model since Marxism should be applied to a country according to its own conditions.



He pointed out that copying from the Chinese experience does not work, saying "We need to adapt Communism for conditions in each country, like for example in India."



Yechury said that the CPI-M's endeavor is to reach out to young people by making use of modern communication tools like social media, mobile apps, in addition to the traditional print material like newspapers and journals.



The party has five dailies in different languages in five states, as well as journals, he added.



The CPI-M has come a long way since it was established in November 1964. Currently it reports a total membership of around 1.1 million.



"Electorally our performance might not have been at par, but that doesn't mean ... (that) Marxism has failed in India," Yechury said.



Currently the party rules in the state of Kerala in southern India, which has been a stronghold of the Communists for many decades.



In terms of parliamentary strength, the CPI-M reached its zenith during 2004-2009 when it had over 43 members of parliament (MPs) in lower house "Lok Sabha" and was one of the main alliance partners in the government headed by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.



Presently, the party has nine members in Lok Sabha out of total 545, and has five MPs in upper house "Rajya Sabha" which has 250 members.

